Target Customer’s Husband Was Dressed Just Like A Store Employee, So She Decided To Have A Little Fun On Their Shopping Trip

Folks, we should all know this by now…

Don’t wear a red shirt when you go shopping at Target!

Because it might backfire on you…

In this story, the situation is a little bit different because a couple is at Target together.

The husband is wearing a red shirt, and the wife knows exactly what the other customers are thinking. So she plays it up.

Check out this story for all the details.

A light-hearted mistake on our part. “One afternoon I was heading to Target with the kids in the late afternoon, around the time my husband was getting off work as a teacher nearby. I texted to ask if he needed anything, and he texted back that he’d meet us there as he was on his way out the door from work.

He definitely looked the part…

Imagine my mixture of delight and embarrassment when he walked in wearing khakis, black shoes, and a red school shirt with his ID badge still attached. I cackled out loud and thought, “This is going to be rich.” Sadly it was a slow day and he didn’t get harassed as much as I’d hoped, but he did low key act like he was assisting “this lady and her two kids” any time someone shot a look his way. The best, however, was the self-checkout. He—obviously—was helping check out the items in my cart and the folks at the other kiosks were definitely giving funny looks at why this one customer was getting so much help and attention.

She had a little fun with it!

So I decided to play into the attention and started making innuendo about what it would take to get him to give us his employee discount. Definitely some pearl clutching behind us in line. I know there are plenty stories about people being inconvenienced when mistaken as employees, but if you have free time and nothing to do, I highly recommend going to a store in matching employee colors just for kicks and giggles as free entertainment.”

That’s a funny story, but what did Reddit users think of it?

Now, this is the way to handle a case of mistaken identity!

