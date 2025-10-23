There’s A Hilarious Movement To Free The Man Trapped In The Chicago Bean

I live in Chicago, and let me tell you, there’s a lot of weird cultural memes around “the bean.”

Technically titled “Cloud Gate,” the now iconic shiny blob in the Chicago equivalent of Central Park is once again spreading across the news, this time because there’s a man inside.

I mean, not really. But everyone is saying that, for some reason.

Just look at the protest footage via TikTok user @sir_morge:

“There’s a man trapped inside the bean!” chant the protestors.

“There is a man trapped inside the bean,” explains a de facto spokesperson, “we’re calling for his immediate release, please. In 2004, Anish Kapoor, the chief architect of the bean, stole a baby and put that baby inside the bean. We are calling for the immediate release of the man trapped inside the bean. So please spread the good word.”

“There is a man trapped inside the bean.! There’s a man! There’s a man trapped inside!”

Of course, any movement will spawn a counter movement.

Hang in there, friend.

If you’re loud, people will listen.

He’s a miracle child, really.

Justice for the Bean Man!

