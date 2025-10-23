October 23, 2025 at 4:55 pm

There’s A Hilarious Movement To Free The Man Trapped In The Chicago Bean

by Ben Auxier

Chicago protesters discussing the man inside The Bean

TikTok/sir_morge

I live in Chicago, and let me tell you, there’s a lot of weird cultural memes around “the bean.”

Technically titled “Cloud Gate,” the now iconic shiny blob in the Chicago equivalent of Central Park is once again spreading across the news, this time because there’s a man inside.

I mean, not really. But everyone is saying that, for some reason.

Just look at the protest footage via TikTok user @sir_morge:

Chicago protesters discussing the man inside The Bean

TikTok/sir_morge

“There’s a man trapped inside the bean!” chant the protestors.

Chicago protesters discussing the man inside The Bean

TikTok/sir_morge

“There is a man trapped inside the bean,” explains a de facto spokesperson, “we’re calling for his immediate release, please. In 2004, Anish Kapoor, the chief architect of the bean, stole a baby and put that baby inside the bean. We are calling for the immediate release of the man trapped inside the bean. So please spread the good word.”

Chicago protesters discussing the man inside The Bean

TikTok/sir_morge

“There is a man trapped inside the bean.! There’s a man! There’s a man trapped inside!”

@sir_morge

#fyp

♬ original sound – Sir_Heistan

Of course, any movement will spawn a counter movement.

2025 08 26 21 10 00 Theres A Hilarious Movement To Free The Man Trapped In The Chicago Bean

Hang in there, friend.

2025 08 26 21 10 11 Theres A Hilarious Movement To Free The Man Trapped In The Chicago Bean

If you’re loud, people will listen.

2025 08 26 21 10 20 Theres A Hilarious Movement To Free The Man Trapped In The Chicago Bean

He’s a miracle child, really.

2025 08 26 21 10 29 Theres A Hilarious Movement To Free The Man Trapped In The Chicago Bean

Justice for the Bean Man!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter