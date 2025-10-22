Video Game Store Manager Was Tired Of Customers Lying For Better Trade-In Deals, So He Proved He Was The Only One Working There And Watched Them Slink Away In Defeat

Some customers will say just about anything to get a better deal.

My Non-Existent Coworkers told you what? I am the manager (and the main employee) of a small independent video game store. I seem to have recently had a slew of people and potential customers attempting to abuse our quoting policy on video games.

We never give a quote unless we can see the physical object so there is no confusion over the price. Once we do give a quote, it’s usually good for that business week in case the customer needs time to think it over (or, more likely, have a chain video game store give them a quote).

But lately, it seems as though people are somehow getting quotes from our shop and swearing on their “momma’s grave,” “God,” or any other oath you can imagine that it was “the other guy who works here.”

I always try to be courteous and ask, “Are you sure it was [My Store] and not [Chain Video Game Retailer] that gave you that quote, Sir/Ma’am?” The chain retailer is literally a seven-minute walk at a slow pace from my store’s door, and I always figure, Hey, our names are vaguely similar—who knows?

I’ve had my nonexistent coworker described as everything from “Tall, skinny, Black guy” to (and this one caused me to seriously laugh in the customer’s face) “That tall Asian-Mexican dude with the odd face.” Me and the owner of the store are the epitome of white guys—blondish hair, blue eyes, and both over six feet tall. We are also the only people who ever work in the store.

Once I catch them in these lies, the potential customers swear up and down that it was this mystery coworker of mine and, usually, that he quoted them some outrageous price on a cheap game. One customer swore that a game with a retail value new of $15 was quoted at $45 in cash for the game.

The funnier ones are the ones who say that [Chain Video Game Retailer] just offered them that same outrageous price.

Depending on my mood, I’ll either tell them that I cannot offer that price and suggest they try to get their money’s worth at [Chain Video Game Retailer], or I’ll call the local [Chain Video Game Retailer]—the whole store knows me and even refers customers to me if they think I can help better—on speakerphone and ask whichever associate I get what price I’d get in cash or store credit for the game.

Once the customer realizes I’m not falling for their lame lies, they usually cave to my prices or just storm off. I will never understand why people do this—or why it seems to be on the rise recently.

