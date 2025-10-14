Woman Agreed To Watch A Friend’s Dog While They Travel, But Now She’s Thinking About Backing Out

Friendship often comes with favors, but some can feel overwhelming.

AITA for backing out of watching my friends’ dog for 5 weeks? Our close friends sent us a message confirming we can take their dog from September 20 to October 27. To be honest, I don’t even remember agreeing to this. I said it would be okay, but we are going away for 5 days, so they’ll have to get someone to watch it.

However, in discussion with my husband, I think it’s just too long, and I’m not super comfortable with it. We both work and have our own dog now who is on a different feeding schedule. Our dog free grazes, while theirs has a set time and is very food motivated. Also, the dog is leash reactive and does enjoy dog parks, but last time, he was a bit growly (but not aggressive). We may have to walk them separately.

We’ve looked after him before but never with another dog and never for 5 weeks. I’m also starting a new job and trying to conceive, so I’m also not sure what my stress levels will be like.

Should I tell my friends that I can’t take the dog? Maybe only 1 week max. On the other hand, I understand how hard it is to find reliable and consistent dog care, especially for so long. Would I be the jerk if I texted going back on my agreement?

