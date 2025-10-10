Woman Announced Her Pregnancy Months After Her Brother Got Engaged, But The Soon-To-Be-Married Couple Accused Her Of Stealing The Spotlight

Can good news ever come at the wrong time?

This woman was newly married and is now expecting their first baby.

She announced her pregnancy 2 months after her brother and his fiancée got engaged.

They reacted harshly, accusing her of overshadowing their engagement.

So now, these supposed milestones have turned into a huge family drama.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for announcing my pregnancy 3 months after my brother got engaged I (25F) got married in May of last year. My husband and I wanted to start a family pretty quickly after our marriage. My brother (28M) proposed to his girlfriend in July. I then found out I was pregnant shortly after that and waited until October to tell my family that I was pregnant.

This woman was accused of stealing the spotlight from her brother and his fiancée.

My brother and his fiancée then accused me of “stealing their spotlight.” Telling me that I didn’t even give anyone time to celebrate their engagement before announcing my pregnancy. Which is kind of hypocritical considering they got engaged two months after I got married. I truly didn’t care that they did—I was happy for them.

Her future sister-in-law kicked her out of the wedding.

My brother’s fiancée then went crazy on our whole family. Saying we all treat my brother horribly by apparently not acting excited for their wedding. My brother also said I stole all the attention away when I got diagnosed with an illness young. His fiancée then proceeded to kick me out of their wedding. This was after we had a whole conversation of her saying everything she hates about me.

Even her husband, who was the best man, might be removed from the wedding.

She told me that she didn’t want my negative energy in her bridal party. Since I wasn’t excited when they asked me to be a bridesmaid. I then told her my husband (who is my brother’s best man) would be out of the wedding if I was. It’s also important to know that my husband and I spoke about this possibility before I had a conversation with my brother’s fiancée. So am I the jerk?

Jealousy can turn happy milestones into unnecessary competitions.

