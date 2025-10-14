Woman Is Exhausted From Her Friend’s Endless Relationship Drama, So Now She’s Wondering If Pulling Away Makes Her A Bad Friend

Friendship can be rewarding, but sometimes, draining.

If you had a friend who had a lot of relationship drama, would you eventually want to change the subject?

This young woman has a best friend who’s always occupied with new relationships.

Eventually, it became exhausting for her to witness her friend start and end a new romance.

Now, she feels emotionally burned out and guilty for wanting space.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for not showing interest in my friend’s love life anymore? I (19F) have this friend who constantly has a new man. She talks to a lot of guys. At this point, I am tired of her talking about a new guy she’s seeing. I’m tired of this cycle.

This young woman felt like she got second-hand trauma from her friend’s relationships.

Every time she manages to find a decent nice guy, I always think of how long it will take before she gets disappointed with them and eventually ghost. She tends to get lovebombed as well. I think I got second-hand trauma from her past relationships.

She now wants to distance herself from her friend.

Right now, I feel like I’m having an emotional burnout, and I want to distance myself from her, which makes me feel guilty. Am I the jerk for not being active much in our conversations when that topic comes up? Or are my feelings valid?

Is she right to step back and distance herself from her friend’s relationship drama, or does distancing herself mean she’s not a good friend?

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and simple.

This user makes a valid point.

This does get exhausting, says this person.

This person gives good advice.

And finally, this person shares a similar experience.

It’s okay to step back when someone’s behavior starts draining your energy.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.