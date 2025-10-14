Woman Likes To Eat Their Breakfast In Their Car In A Gym Parking Lot, So They Wouldn’t Move For Someone Until They Were Done

If you’re the kind of person who likes to eat meals in your car like me, then this story from Reddit will touch your soul!

The woman who wrote it took to Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page to see what they thought about how they behaved in a gym parking lot.

Get all the details below and see what you think!

AITA for sitting in a parking space and having breakfast? “I (f44) go to my local gym (UK) every morning at 7 am. There are two car parks, a smaller one directly in front of the gym, and a huge “overflow” one about 200 meters away, around the corner from the door. If I happen to go to the gym at any other time other than my early morning slot, I generally head for the overflow carpark as the nearer car park is always full, and the overflow is almost always practically empty. However at my regular early time, the gym is quiet and I can just park near the gym. When I have finished in the gym, I sit in the car and have a coffee and some porridge I take with me, before I go to work. By this time, the car park is full.

Go find another spot!

This morning, a couple in a big wagon pulled up opposite where I was sat eating, and basically just stared at me, waiting for me to move. I didn’t want to make eye contact so I carried on eating. After a couple of minutes, there is a tap on my window, which I roll down, and the woman asks me if I’m nearly finished. I tell her that I’m having my breakfast and then I will leaving, but if they go around the corner there is a large car park with plenty of space. She says no, they “like to park here” and continues to state at me for a response.

Take your time…

So I just return to my porridge and after a minute or so, she turns round and leaves, making huffing noises and the wagon drives off aggressively round the corner. I might add, these are not handicapped spaces or child spaces (there are some of those, and they were empty). It’s my opinion that if you are coming to the gym, surely you are capable of walking an extra 200 meters? I can’t eat my breakfast in the gym. There is a cafe but purchasing their food everyday is not practical. So in the context of car park etiquette, AITA?”

Now let’s see what Reddit users said about this.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual said they’re the *******.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual said they all SUCK.

And this reader agreed.

They weren’t gonna move an inch until they were done with their breakfast!

