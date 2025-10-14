Yankees Fans Got Pranked On The Jumbotron With An AI-Generated Mets Hats
by Matthew Gilligan
Part of the fun of going to a baseball game is to watch the hijinks on the Jumbotron…
And the folks in New York really know how to have a good time!
A viral TikTok video showed how the scoreboard operator at a Mets game had a little fun with Yankees fans.
The video showed the Jumbotron operator using a filter to put Mets hats on Yankees fans in the crowd.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Citi Field adding a Mets hat filter to anyone wearing a Yankees one.”
Those two fellas in the video sure seemed to get a big kick out of it!
Check out the video.
@hammermontaner
Subway series! #nyc #yankees #mets #4thofjuly #subwayseries #baseball #queens
Now let’s see what viewers had to say.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this individual has an idea…
This Jumbotron operator needs a big raise!
