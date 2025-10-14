Yankees Fans Got Pranked On The Jumbotron With An AI-Generated Mets Hats

Part of the fun of going to a baseball game is to watch the hijinks on the Jumbotron…

And the folks in New York really know how to have a good time!

A viral TikTok video showed how the scoreboard operator at a Mets game had a little fun with Yankees fans.

The video showed the Jumbotron operator using a filter to put Mets hats on Yankees fans in the crowd.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Citi Field adding a Mets hat filter to anyone wearing a Yankees one.”

Those two fellas in the video sure seemed to get a big kick out of it!

Check out the video.

This Jumbotron operator needs a big raise!

