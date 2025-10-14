October 14, 2025 at 10:55 am

Yankees Fans Got Pranked On The Jumbotron With An AI-Generated Mets Hats

by Matthew Gilligan

fans at a baseball game

TikTok/@hammermontaner

Part of the fun of going to a baseball game is to watch the hijinks on the Jumbotron…

And the folks in New York really know how to have a good time!

A viral TikTok video showed how the scoreboard operator at a Mets game had a little fun with Yankees fans.

fans at a new york mets game

TikTok/@hammermontaner

The video showed the Jumbotron operator using a filter to put Mets hats on Yankees fans in the crowd.

fans on a jumbotron

TikTok/@hammermontaner

The text overlay on the video reads, “Citi Field adding a Mets hat filter to anyone wearing a Yankees one.”

Those two fellas in the video sure seemed to get a big kick out of it!

fans at a baseball game

TikTok/@hammermontaner

Check out the video.

@hammermontaner

Subway series! #nyc #yankees #mets #4thofjuly #subwayseries #baseball #queens

♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.39.56 AM Yankees Fans Got Pranked On The Jumbotron With An AI Generated Mets Hats

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.40.10 AM Yankees Fans Got Pranked On The Jumbotron With An AI Generated Mets Hats

And this individual has an idea…

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.40.39 AM Yankees Fans Got Pranked On The Jumbotron With An AI Generated Mets Hats

This Jumbotron operator needs a big raise!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter