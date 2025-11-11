November 11, 2025 at 4:55 pm

A Car Owner Shared A $10 Hack For Cleaning His Engine Without Taking It Apart

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t know if you’ve had any big car problems to deal with lately, but it ain’t cheap, people!

But there might be some hope out there!

A man posted a video on TikTok and shared a $10 hack that he claims will clean your engine.

The man told viewers, “This $10 hack I’m about to show you will save you thousands in car repairs.”

He added, “Most mechanics don’t want you to know this either, but it’s called Sea Foam Motor Treatment. You can get it at Walmart for $10.”

The man explained, “Just pour it into your gas tank or your oil crank case where you put your oil in, drive around for about 50 miles and you can tell a big difference.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

You might as well give it a shot!

