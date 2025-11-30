A College Student’s Water Was Turned Off Because Her Dad Didn’t Pay the Bill, So She Got Played a Prank on Him to Get Some Petty Revenge

You know what’s better than exacting some petty revenge on a stranger?

Doing it to your own dad!

That’s what this college student did and she shared her story on Reddit.

Check out what she had to say!

So about that water bill… “It used to be that the water bill would be mailed to you house. However, around two years ago I think, paper bills were phased out and the company switched fully to digital. The problem is, since we were renting, some kind of rule or law meant the bill had to be sent to the owner. My dad is renting the apartment for me (I’m in university), I have no contact with the owner (before anyone asks, I tried getting her number or email, to no avail). Basically, I could no longer pay the bill.

They thought things were taken care of.

Well, I tell my dad to tell her about the change, and he does. I think the water bill is handled. Fast forward a year or so, my water gets cut. I confirm with the other tenants it’s only mine, so I call my dad and we go to the office of the water company. Turns out the owner made some kind of error in filing the online form so the bill hadn’t gotten paid for a year. Some stuff goes down and dad prepays a full year, and I have water again. Well, this year my mom tells me to remind my dad about the water bill, to make SURE it’s paid. The thing about my dad is that because he’s extremely busy with his work, other stuff like bills slip his mind very easily. The “have you paid [insert thing here], the deadline is coming soon” conversation is a near daily occurrence in the family home. So he drops by to pick up some stuff and say hi, and as he was leaving I remind him to check the water bill. Here’s where the petty comes in. That afternoon, my water gets cut. I check online, and the construction work outside caused damage to a valve or something so water was cut for the whole street.

They decided to have some fun with the situation.

But, my dad didn’t know that. So with the most **** eating grin on my face, I call him. “Hey dad!” “Hey, [nickname], how are you doing, my sweet?” “The water in the apartment got cut off.” Dead. Silence. I wait for a moment. “…by damage on a valve from the construction work outside.” “…PHEW. Oh my god. I thought I would have to turn back and-“

LOL.

My dad had thought of at five different “oh noooo” scenarios in the span of five seconds. He was listing to me all the different things of “what do I do now” in there. And unbeknownst to me, he was driving at the moment I called (no accidents) but yeah, almost gave him a heart attack with that one. Later that evening my mom told me “well done.” I know, this is so minor I’m not even sure it qualifies as revenge, but he’ll probably be a bit more careful about bills now. And I wasn’t even lying about the water getting cut, it was like the universe decided this was the perfect time for a joke. The water bill is fine, by the way.”

Check out what people had to say on Reddit.

This person was impressed.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

I don’t think her dad forgot to pay the water bill ever again…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.