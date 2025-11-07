A Hospital Patient Was Mistaken For a Worker, And A Nurse Was The Confused Party

Hey, we can’t be accurate about other people 100% of the time, right?

Of course not!

But still, cases of mistaken identity can be pretty awkward, even when they’re innocent mistakes.

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “I Don’t Work Here” page.

I confused a nurse. “A couple if years ago I was admitted to a hospital via an ambulance. They had to check if I was okay and they cut open my shirt, hoodie and winter jacket. When I was finally released from the hospital, they gave me some scrubs to wear, as the only thing I had left were my pants. But I was furious and frustrated, because that was my only good jacket. When I got home, I drowned my foul mood in alcohol. I leaned against my washing machine (in the basement), as it showed there were only a couple of minutes left, so I decided to wait.

Oh, boy…

While waiting I dozed off and kinda fell over. Of course it had to be this moment one of my neighbors came by (at 10 pm) and called an ambulance AGAIN. Keep in mind, I hadn’t changed yet. The next day, when I was ready to go home again I was looking for the exit, but couldn’t find it. In my sweetest voice and kind of embarrassed I asked the a nurse that came along where I could get out of the building, as I got lost.

This nurse was WAY off.

When I was a couple of steps away she talked to a coworker and asked her, where they got this sweet little girl and if she (me) was doing an internship or something. “You know that’s a patient, don’t you?” “What? But she was so nice. You mean to tell me….” I turned around “Yep, I don’t work here. Sorry for the confusion.” And I went home smiling…”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Tales of mistaken identity are always amusing.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.