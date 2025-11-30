November 30, 2025 at 6:35 am

A Husband’s Wife Wants A Mother’s Day Present, But He Doesn’t Want To Get Her One Because She’s Not Having Their Baby Until A Month After The Holiday

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page sounds like, well, a bit of an *******.

But that’s just my opinion!

Read on see what you think about it!

WIBTA if I didn’t get my pregnant wife a Mother’s Day present when our baby isn’t due till mid June?

“My wife mentioned today that she wanted a Mother’s Day present this year, even though our baby isn’t due for almost a month later.

Wow…

I told her that I was absolutely not going to get her a Mother’s Day present until next year, when we actually have a baby.

Now I am getting all kinds of flak from my wife, and she’s declared that if I don’t get her a Mother’s Day present this year then she won’t get me a Father’s Day present until next year.

I think it’s absurd to expect a present for a holiday that you don’t qualify for.

He sounds like a great guy…

Where do you draw the line?!

Would you expect a Mother’s Day gift if you were in a childless relationship but had pets?

If people want to unexpectedly gift others for holidays they don’t technically fit in that’s fine, but to expect it seems unreasonable.

WIBTA if I refused to get her a gift this year?

At this point it’s just the principal of it.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s an *******.

Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 7.25.25 AM A Husbands Wife Wants A Mothers Day Present, But He Doesnt Want To Get Her One Because Shes Not Having Their Baby Until A Month After The Holiday

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 7.25.35 AM A Husbands Wife Wants A Mothers Day Present, But He Doesnt Want To Get Her One Because Shes Not Having Their Baby Until A Month After The Holiday

This individual had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 7.25.55 AM A Husbands Wife Wants A Mothers Day Present, But He Doesnt Want To Get Her One Because Shes Not Having Their Baby Until A Month After The Holiday

This reader spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 7.26.07 AM A Husbands Wife Wants A Mothers Day Present, But He Doesnt Want To Get Her One Because Shes Not Having Their Baby Until A Month After The Holiday

And this person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 7.26.17 AM A Husbands Wife Wants A Mothers Day Present, But He Doesnt Want To Get Her One Because Shes Not Having Their Baby Until A Month After The Holiday

I don’t think this guy is ever gonna hear the end of this…

