A Husband’s Wife Wants A Mother’s Day Present, But He Doesn’t Want To Get Her One Because She’s Not Having Their Baby Until A Month After The Holiday
Folks, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it…
The guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page sounds like, well, a bit of an *******.
But that’s just my opinion!
Read on see what you think about it!
WIBTA if I didn’t get my pregnant wife a Mother’s Day present when our baby isn’t due till mid June?
“My wife mentioned today that she wanted a Mother’s Day present this year, even though our baby isn’t due for almost a month later.
Wow…
I told her that I was absolutely not going to get her a Mother’s Day present until next year, when we actually have a baby.
Now I am getting all kinds of flak from my wife, and she’s declared that if I don’t get her a Mother’s Day present this year then she won’t get me a Father’s Day present until next year.
I think it’s absurd to expect a present for a holiday that you don’t qualify for.
He sounds like a great guy…
Where do you draw the line?!
Would you expect a Mother’s Day gift if you were in a childless relationship but had pets?
If people want to unexpectedly gift others for holidays they don’t technically fit in that’s fine, but to expect it seems unreasonable.
WIBTA if I refused to get her a gift this year?
At this point it’s just the principal of it.”
Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
This person said he’s an *******.
Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.
This individual had a lot to say.
This reader spoke up.
And this person had a lot to say.
I don’t think this guy is ever gonna hear the end of this…
