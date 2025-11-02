A Male Nurse Talked About How He Stood Up For One of His Co-Workers Who Was Being Creeped Out By A Patient

Nurses have to put up with a lot of grief every day on the job, folks!

And it doesn’t help when male patients act like creeps toward them.

It happened to a female nurse in the presence of a male nurse named Mali and he took to TikTok and explained how he stepped in and took control of the situation.

Mali said one of his female nurse co-workers came out of a patient’s room visibly upset.

She said that a male patient told Mali that he wanted her to insert a catheter into him…and he wanted her to smile while doing it.

Mali told his co-worker, “Don’t worry. If you can’t smile, I definitely can.”

The TikTokker went to the man’s room and told him he’d be inserting his Foley (a catheter) for hi.

The patient asked where the previous nurse was and Mali told him, “She’s helping me out with something while I help her out with something, and this just happens to be that something. Luckily for you, Foleys are my favorite task. I never miss, and I have a blast doing them all the time.”

Mali told the patient, “When I slide the catheter inside the urethra, you’ll feel a lot of pressure, but it’s only gonna last a little bit. I’m just trying to take my time to make sure you feel as little pain as possible. It’s my privilege to help out.”

The patient was so creeped out by Mali’s behavior that he said, “I don’t want that guy to come back in my room ever again. He was so weird about the Foley.”

Mali said, “All I did was do it with a smile. I enjoyed every second of it.”

Check out the video.

A tip of the hat to this guy.

Nice work!

