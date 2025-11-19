A TikTokker Said He Was Frustrated After He Made a Student Loan Payment and It Didn’t Even Make a Dent in His Debt

Paying off student loans can feel like being stuck in quicksand…

You make payments and you think you’re making progress, but you just keep sinking further down.

And this guy knows all about it!

His name is Rybo and he shared his experience with student loan payments in a viral TikTok video.

Rybo told viewers, “I’m gonna lose my mind. I just paid my student loan bill two days ago, and I noticed that my balance was this after paying my regular monthly payment.”

The video’s text overlay read, $30,152.

He continued, “I pay double what I’m supposed to, my minimum payment. And so I said hey, why don’t I just pay the extra $153 to finally see under $30k?”

Rybo said he’s been paying the same balance on the student loan for 13 years, so he decided to pay some extra to see what would happen.

He explained, “So I did. I submitted an extra little payment to the government. You’re welcome. I was like this is gonna be so gratifying to see 29, finally.”

Boy, did he get a rude awakening…

His new balance was $30,157.

Doh!

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Student loans are totally out of control in the U.S., no doubt about it…

