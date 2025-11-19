November 19, 2025 at 2:47 am

A TikTokker Said He Was Frustrated After He Made a Student Loan Payment and It Didn’t Even Make a Dent in His Debt

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@rabrba

Paying off student loans can feel like being stuck in quicksand…

You make payments and you think you’re making progress, but you just keep sinking further down.

And this guy knows all about it!

His name is Rybo and he shared his experience with student loan payments in a viral TikTok video.

man talking about student loans

TikTok/@rabrba

Rybo told viewers, “I’m gonna lose my mind. I just paid my student loan bill two days ago, and I noticed that my balance was this after paying my regular monthly payment.”

The video’s text overlay read, $30,152.

He continued, “I pay double what I’m supposed to, my minimum payment. And so I said hey, why don’t I just pay the extra $153 to finally see under $30k?”

man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@rabrba

Rybo said he’s been paying the same balance on the student loan for 13 years, so he decided to pay some extra to see what would happen.

He explained, “So I did. I submitted an extra little payment to the government. You’re welcome. I was like this is gonna be so gratifying to see 29, finally.”

Boy, did he get a rude awakening…

His new balance was $30,157.

Doh!

man talking about student loan debt

TikTok/@rabrba

Here’s the video.

@rabrba

What am I doing wrong? #loans #studentloans

♬ original sound – Rybo

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 2.24.04 PM A TikTokker Said He Was Frustrated After He Made a Student Loan Payment and It Didnt Even Make a Dent in His Debt

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 2.24.20 PM A TikTokker Said He Was Frustrated After He Made a Student Loan Payment and It Didnt Even Make a Dent in His Debt

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 2.24.38 PM A TikTokker Said He Was Frustrated After He Made a Student Loan Payment and It Didnt Even Make a Dent in His Debt

Student loans are totally out of control in the U.S., no doubt about it…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter