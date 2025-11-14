A Wife Was Caught Off Guard When She Found Out Her Husband Put His Father As The Beneficiary On His Life Insurance, But He Doesn’t See The Issue

Jeez, talk about being blindsided!

A woman took to Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page to ask readers if she’s wrong for being upset at something her husband did that totally caught her off-guard.

AITA For being angry that my husband of 8 years named his father as his life insurance beneficiary? “My husband (32m) recently told me (26F) that he opened a 1 million dollar life insurance policy. I have been asking him to do this since we got married. Not for such a high amount but I was happy when he told me he did. I found it odd that he didn’t ask me to go with him when he opened it so we could have done it together. When I asked him why he did it without me, he said he could make an appointment with “his guy” as he put it so I could open one up.

I asked him basic questions and when he told me the beneficiary was his 63 year old father who loves in India, I was taken back. I felt a bit hurt that he didn’t think to add me or his kids at all. He then went on to say he need to make sure he takes care of them and he know I won’t do anything to financially support them if something were to happen to him. As he and his younger brother have been financially supporting their parents as well as their sister (who does not work) her husband (who does not work) and their 2 kids.

We opened a policy together when we first got married but he closed it without my knowledge one year into marriage because he said it was a bad omen. I have asked him every so often to open a new one but he refused saying he didn’t need one. We ended up having two kids and I began pressuring him more and he just recently told me his friend had opened one so he did too. He has a good job and he runs his own business. I stay home with the kids (6 and 5) as that what he wants. He controls all finances. He has a separate account set up that I have all of our bills set to auto pay on.

I, however can’t access that account because I am not on it. Whenever I need to buy groceries or anything like that he gives me his debit card but asks for it back as soon as I’m done using it. I never had a problem with it because as the end if the day everything is paid for and the kids have what they need. When he told me he had named his father, who lives in India, as the beneficiary it hurt my feelings. He told me that I only care about money and I’m selfish. That I should think about the people who raised him and that if I need anything if something were to happen that his younger brother (25 m) would take care or me. I don’t want any other man to take care of me. I know that in my husband’s culture they typically put their parents first and financially support them but I feel like me and our kids are always last. AITA for being a bit hurt that he would choose to do that without asking me first? He told me he will as me later but his father will always be first beneficiary.”

