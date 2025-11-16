A Worker’s New Manager Insisted They Needed to Take Breaks on a Strict Schedule, So They Got Up and Left During Meetings All the Time So They Wouldn’t Break the Rules

Hey, rules are rules!

Scheduled breaks must be taken on schedule. “My work has very little interaction with others for the most part. Basically you come in, do your work, and go home except for a meeting or two during the day. Pretty straight forward.

New manager comes in and wants everyone’s schedule so she can keep track of the comings and goings. ‘Your breaks and lunch need to be scheduled the same every single day and taken on time’ according to her memo. My morning break is at the end of the team’s 15 minute huddle. A few days later the huddle is running long so I got up and left the room after 15 minutes. She must have thought I was using the restroom but I was sitting in the break room which she noticed when she walked through at the end of the huddle. Every single time the huddle ran long I’d leave after 15 minutes.

She finally asked about it and I replied that my break was scheduled and needed to be taken on time. She said that means within reason and not to walk out of meetings. I asked if she was going to amend her memo.

She didn’t amend her memo, I didn’t change my routine. This continued like a contest for the 6 months she ran the department until she transferred. Next manager turned huddles into team meeting bullet points for the day and we all went back to normal.”

