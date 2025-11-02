Airline Employee Was Off Duty And Traveling Home When A Stranger Mistook Her For Staff And Demanded Directions To Baggage Claim, Then Got Angry When She Didn’t Know

Some people assume anyone who looks confident in an airport must work there.

Imagine walking through an airport just trying to find your connecting gate, when someone runs up yelling at you to show them where the baggage claim is.

How would you respond? Would you go out of your way to help them? Or would you simply point them in the general direction?

In the following story, one traveler finds herself in this exact situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened next.

I don’t know where your baggage claim is I work as a ramp agent for an airline. As a benefit, I do get free, standby tickets on said airline. Anyway, I was flying home from a 4-day trip I took on my days off. I had to make a connection since the place where I live and the place I visited do not have non-stop flights. While I was walking in the terminal of the connecting airport, a woman came up to me asking where the baggage claim was.

She pointed her in the direction of the sign.

I looked up at the sign and pointed in the direction the sign said. She got all mad at me, saying she tried going that way. I said I had no idea then.

The most confusing part is why the woman even assumed she would know.

Granted, I wasn’t in any official airline uniform. I looked like any passenger. So, why this person thought I worked there, I have no idea. But her attitude came across as if she thought I knew the entire layout of this airport. Again, this is not the airport I work at, and this was my first time in said airport. I don’t know where anything is besides what the signs point to. And there is no way this woman would reasonably assume I would know anything.

Yikes! Sometimes, you just have that “look.”

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this situation.

Some people do.

LA airports are huge.

Most people are too “busy” to pay attention.

This is totally believable.

That’s what 99% of people would’ve done, so she handled that well.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.