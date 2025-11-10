American Tourist In China Tries Out Advanced Robotic Legs That Make It Easier To Hike, Climb, Run, And Walk

Hiking outside can be a lot of fun, but it is also a lot of work.

When an American TikToker was visiting China, he saw an incredible product that is designed to make running, walking, and hiking easier than ever.

The video began with him saying, “I’m in China, and they have robotic legs to help you hike. China is so advanced, and they said we can try it for free.”

Impressive, and it sounds like a lot of fun.

Once the salesperson straps the person into the robotic assist legs, he says, “Ok, I’m feeling a little bit of joltiness. He’s connecting with the phone. Guys, China is the most technologically advanced country I’ve seen in my life.”

They certainly have some amazing stuff.

I want to see him walking with it.

The salesperson then says, “Ok, start to walk. Walking normally, okay?”

The TikToker then says, “Ok, I’m walking normally. WOAH. Oh my gosh, it’s moving for me. It’s easy walking!”

He really seems to love it!

The salesperson explains that it uses onboard AI to make it so the legs help the user.

Toward the end of the video, they turn the robot up to max power. The guy starts walking, and then running. He said, “This is literally the future. I’m running with a robot, this is insane. Wow. This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

That really seems amazing.

It would be fun for hiking, but I bet people with disabilities could really benefit from it as well.

It is amazing that the legs only cost around $1000.

Take a look at the full video below to see them in action.

@christian.grossi American traveler is left stunned after trying Robotic legs in China 🇨🇳 This occurred in Zhangjiajie National Park and is the follow up to a previous video of the robotic legs. Here you can see me getting set up with the robotic suite, and explaination on how it is used, running, and even the price These robotic legs are rented out to people in the national park to help with hiking. For rent it is $22 but to buy them for personal use is $950. These robotic legs are so crazy, you can control how much power and sometimes it doesn’t even feel like you are walking #fyp #tellme #traveltiktok #china #chongqing ♬ original sound – Grossi

The people in the comments really seem to love these legs.

This person criticizes America in favor of China.

I mean, this guy isn’t wrong.

The salesperson was very nice.

Life changing technology.

