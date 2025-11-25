An Apartment Dweller Called 911 Because She Heard An Alarm, But She Got Embarrassed When She Learned Where The Sound Was Coming From

Hey, we all do embarrassing things from time to time…

But not everyone is brave enough to take about it on TikTok!

A woman named Tracey is, and she told viewers all about the why she placed an emergency call to 911…and why she was ultimately embarrassed by it.

Tracey said she was alone in her apartment when she heard a loud noise that startled her. She walked around her place, trying to find the source of the noise. Tracy thought it might have been a carbon monoxide alarm, so she went to a neighbor’s place to be on the safe side.

Tracey said her neighbor went to her apartment with her to try to figure out where the noise was coming from. The neighbor said the thought the alarm was coming from her oven, and Tracey called 911.

The TikTokker was worried that there could have been a gas leak and an explosion, so she warned her neighbors.

Firefighters and a police officer searched her place, and the officer told her that the noise inside her apartment had stopped. The noise appeared out of nowhere again, and the workers searched her apartment to try to find the source.

Finally, the source of the noise was discovered…

It was Tracey’s karaoke microphone.

The firefighters got a kick out of the situation and they asked Tracey to sing after the microphone was discovered.

Tracy explained, “So now they’re standing, they’re joking, they’re like, ‘We should all take a selfie.’ I’m like, please no. I can’t handle any more embarrassment for the night.”

On the way out the door, the police officer told her, “Don’t worry, I got it all on camera. They’re about to go make fun of me!”

She added, “The way that I was panicked. I need to be studied. My anxiety levels need to be studied because this is unreal.”

She felt pretty humiliated about what happened!

