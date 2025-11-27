An Employee’s Rude Coworker Was Concerned About Losing His Cushy Job, But His Own Bad Behavior Caused Him to Get Reprimanded

Well, this fella sounds like a real treat to work with!

John’s “rat problem” backfires massively. “In 2018 I was working at a computer laboratory in my town’s university. My job was to simply oversee the students using the computers and help them with their printing needs and managing their Uni accounts. I was a secondary part time employee at this job and the full time employee, let’s call him John (he was not my boss), was one of those dudes constantly flexing his “intelligence and abilities”.

He believed he was better than everyone else, but from his perspective everyone treated him as an underrated and overlooked employee who deserved better. Since he was a useless piece of **** who never really worked at all, his biggest fear was someone replacing him in the jackpot job he had gotten (it was crazy, the guy was getting paid to sit on a computer and browse the web all day, listening to music). When I got there, he immediately saw me as a threat to his position even though he worked in the morning and I worked in the afternoon. We rarely interacted since I started my shift as he was leaving for home.

The few moments we spoke every day, he was constantly talking down to me, belittling or downplaying everything I said, implying I was useless and unnecessary. Other people working at the Uni told me he was the most annoying “Karen”-like person you could ever meet, making constant reports and complaints about minor things that weren’t even his business and always caused trouble to the administration and the students.

One day John locked the door and turned the internet off so “people couldn’t hear through microphones”, and told me some “rat” was breaking into the lab at night and using our computers to farm cryptocurrency. The only people who had a key, were the two of us and the Uni’s guard. He was intensely looking at me while nearly yelling “THERE IS A RAT IN THIS LAB AND I WILL SMOKE HIM OUT. ONCE I CATCH THEM THEY WILL BE PUNISHED SEVERELY AND IF I HAVE SOMETHING TO DO WITH IT, I WILL BEAT THEM MYSELF”. I said, yeah sure, do your best to catch them. But relax on the corporal punishment, it’s not your place to make any decision, that’s up to the administration, to which he was infuriated and said “THE ADMINISTRATION WON’T FIND OUT AND IF THEY DO, THEY CAN DO WHATEVER THE **** THEY WANT, I WILL ENFORCE MY OWN PUNISHMENT”. He was clearly violent and/or insane and obviously convinced I was the rat from the angry glares he kept giving me. A few days later I overheard him say to someone on the phone that “everything was in place” to catch the rat and “dispense punishment”. Weeks went by, he never mentioned anything nor caught anyone breaking in. I had this strong feeling that something was off.

Sure enough I searched around the office and found a hidden camera on the bookshelf right above my desk. John didn’t install the camera to check the lab, but in our office so he could spy on me for fear I would somehow steal his job. The camera couldn’t even see in the lab. Also he never got any approval from the University to install it, or notify them about people allegedly breaking into the lab. He had gone completely vigilante mode. I decided I had enough of his behaviour, but never told him I had found his little camera. So one day I ran into our department’s head and casually asked him if they had any news concerning the rat. He had no idea about the rat, the “break ins”, or John’s anger and thirst for justice and told him how smart and responsible John was for installing a secret camera. I also commented about how “we must change the camera’s positioning, it wasn’t even pointed towards the lab, just my desk, and we will never catch the rat this way”. The director was livid for the unauthorised camera and John’s failure to report such a serious matter and the clear signs of vigilantism and violence threats.

John wasn’t fired, but he was severely reprimanded by the Director and had many of his privileges revoked permanently. He was moved to the adjacent office with a large window behind his desk where people could see what he was doing on his computer (no more games and funny videos), and the cherry on top, he was forced to come in during weekends to personally check if the computers were accessed remotely from someone during the weekend for crypto-shenanigans. The guard was also compelled to check the lab several times every night for possible invaders which sucked, but it wasn’t my fault, John was the one to mention break-ins in the first place. My contract ended soon after and when I left John was already miserable. He left the job a few months after me since he had to actually work everyday. Welp John, it seems your biggest fear of losing your dream job came true, except you were the one to stir things up and bring this on yourself with your irrational fears and recklessness. PS: We never found the rat, if they were real at all.”

