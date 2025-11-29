An Evil Stepmom Told Her Stepson That He Could Only Have One Bags Of Rocks From A Rock Garden, So His Grandma Stepped In With A Bigger Bag And Helped Him Load Up On Rocks

There’s nothing more satisfying than reading about a grandparent who goes above and beyond for their grandkids.

This is a cute one. “A few years back my brother had married a walking power trip of a woman who had him by the short hairs.

Yikes!

Everything was her way or the highway and she could hardly be reasoned with. As an example, she called me up one morning at 5 am to tell me my brother had been cheating on her and her proof was junk mails in his inbox. You know the ones. “Do you like Russian women? Click here for Svetlana, she’s waiting to meet you.” And when I sent her a screenshot of my own inbox to show that I had that junk mail too, she blocked me on all social media and my phone number. So THAT’S the kind of person we’re dealing with. Don’t get me started on when she uninvited me to their wedding for reposting a humane society PSA on my Facebook. And this control extended to his 3 young children. So my 7 year old nephew was at my Mom’s house and playing in her rock garden. He had happily filled 2 sandwich bags my mom had given him with his favorite river rocks from the garden and was just pleased as punch.

This lady…

Well, his new stepmom told him he could only have one bag of rocks and that he had to choose. Now for a little context. My brothers kids are not perfect little angels who get anything their little hearts desire. But it’s just a bag of rocks. It doesn’t do any harm. And Mommy Dearest in training had been a total nightmare all day. So the bags of rocks: my nephew was 7 and this just breaks his heart. She holds firm and demands that he only take one bag of rocks.

Good job, Grandma!

So my Mom went to comfort my nephew and tells him she’ll help him fit his favorites in one bag. She ushered him inside and produced a quart size bag, dumps both bags of rock into ONE bag. They both go back outside with ONE bag and Mommy Dearest was incensed. My Mom just smiled her sweet grandma smile and said, “There. One bag of rocks.” While my nephew delightfully remarked that he can fit even more now, since there is room in his new baggie. She didn’t say a dang word.”

Grandma came through with a solid assist!

