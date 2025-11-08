Coworkers Band Together To Call Out Their Agitated And Incompetent Coworker For Regularly Being Rude, But She Went On Blaming Others For Her Mistakes

Most of us have probably had a coworker from hell. These Karens tend to be super high strung, taking their stress out on their coworkers.

See the irrational antics this agitated worker got up to.

My Coworker Can Be Nuts Sometimes. This coworker isn’t quite a Karen, but she gets stressed, annoyed or any of those things. The less interaction you have with her the better. She can go crazy over some small things, and figured I’d post about them. I’ll just name her Karen to make things easier.

Karen treats OP like a chauffeur, but that’s just one of her diva moves.

I’m the only one where I work that holds one of the higher drivers license. So often, I’m driving to my bosses other store to get inventory, etc. One day, I was told to drive to the other store to get some stock. That day, we only had one delivery lined up. It was 2 pieces of trim going to a town 20 minutes the opposite way I was going. While I was gone, my coworker Mike was taking care of something, when Karen came out in a panic, asking if those pieces of trim went out yet. Mike told her no, and she immediately asked in a huff “Well, where is OP?” Mike informed her I was driving to the other store to get inventory. And to try and get her to calm down he asked “Is the customer in a hurry for this trim?” She calms down a bit, and says “Well, no. They don’t need it until the end of the week.” Mike told her that it’s not worth the time and gas money driving over 20 minutes for 2 pieces of trim, especially if there is no rush. That when OP comes back and he may have more stuff needing to go to that town. So it’s best to wait and try and build up orders to make the trip more worth it.

He said Karen then seemed to give up, and just walked away.

She’s not just entitled about her demands. She’s also hostile.

This next story happened just over a year ago. For one whole week, I was the only delivery driver due to one gone on vacation, and the other being recently fired. So for a whole week, I was doing deliveries non stop. So maybe in the middle of the week, Karen made a order, and promised the customer he would get it that day. One of the other staff members named Stacy in the store told her “OP is already swamped with deliveries today. He’s not gonna have a chance to do them.” Karen snapped back and said “Well, where is Tom?” Stacy said “Tom has been on vacation since Friday. He won’t be back until next week.” Karen can be very oblivious to when staff members are away or anything like that. Several times she would ask me about a certain delivery the day before about some sort of issue. And I’d tell her I wasn’t in that day. This sent Karen into a wild frenzy. She goes “Well, call up Tom to come in. I need him to do this delivery.” Stacy replied “No. I’m not calling Tom in on his vacation to do a delivery. That is both illegal and inconsiderate. You’ll have to just call your customer and arrange something else.” Karen wasn’t too happy about that.

Karen also doesn’t believe in accountability.

There are times I just walk into the store to clock in to start my shift, and before I even have a chance to punch in, she’s asking me where I’m going for deliveries. I’d tell her “I just arrived. I haven’t looked at today’s orders yet.” (Usually a yard guy arrives before me and takes the orders out with him, which she knows.) Another time, she put the wrong item in a truck for us to deliver, and when it was found out, she yelled at us like it was our fault and said “Get your butt in the truck and go pick it up.” One of my coworkers didn’t like how she talked to us and confronted her in the store and said “We followed your instructions. Don’t get mad at us for something that was your fault.” Karen replied “Well, I’m just really stressed.” He said “Still, that’s no excuse for yelling at us and talking to us like you did.”

