Employee Refused To Put Customer’s Refund On A Different Card As It Is Against Policy, So The Obstinate Customer Told Her She Doesn’t Belong In Customer Service

In which store gift cards are just too heavy to cart around I was processing this rich, dyed blonde, early fifties lady’s return. She was accompanied by a friend. My store offers refunds, but only on the same method of payment (same exact card used, same last 4 digits). Pretty standard, right? Me: Alright, so we’ll be refunding 14$ onto the card ending in 1234. Brittle-haired woman: I don’t have that card with me, you can put it onto this one. Me: I’m sorry, but it’s the store’s policy that we have to refund the money onto either the same card or a store gift card. You still have two months left to return your item, you can come back another day with this card or I can give you a 14$ gift card right now.

BW: Well that’s no good, I’m going on vacation for two weeks out of the country, so I can’t use it. Me: There’s no expiry date on the card, you could always use it when you come back. BB: This is ridiculous, I’ve bought thousands of dollars worth of clothes from here! You need to put it on whatever card I want! Me: I can’t do that, it’s against our policy. After a little more back and forth of the same thing being said, me maintaining a polite and professional demeanour but no longer being that extra dose of nice that I usually am with all customers, she says…

BW: You’re not a nice person. You don’t belong in customer service, you don’t know how to give customer service. I didn’t even know how to respond to such a bold statement. I’m not NICE? Out of options, Brittle-haired Woman accepts the store gift card and leaves. Later on in the evening, she returns to buy some hair accessories. I didn’t actually recognize her (I just can’t seem to register a customer’s face without actively trying) until she pulled out the gift card to pay and I recognized the amount. I kept on serving her as I would any other customer, though regretting my default NICE setting. Once we were finished and I let her know that she had about 4$ left on the card, she freaked out. BW: What do you MEAN I still have money on that card! Put that money on my credit card! Once again we do the dance several times…

Me: I can’t do that. BW: Do it. Me: I can’t. BW (to her friend): this idiot won’t help me out, I don’t have room in my wallet for this card, now I have to go to Florida with this weighing me down. (To me) This is ridiculous! She stomps off, but her friend stops her. Friend: Wait, I have to buy something. Me, internally: Lord, give me strength. I process the transaction, no drama, and end with the customary return policy spiel.

BW (to friend): And if you return it, make sure to return it at another location!

Me, completely fed up and over civility: Yes, make sure to cost the other location money and not us! They finally leave, but not before purposefully browsing a folded table in the messiest way possible, throwing shirts willy nilly. When I went over to refold, I purposefully counted how many seconds it took me to refold (96).

