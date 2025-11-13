Girlfriend Wakes Her Boyfriend Up From The Couch Every Night To Get Him To Go To Bed, But He’s Being More And More Childish Every Time, And She’s Getting Sick Of It

Age gaps in relationships are always talking points – especially when they span a generational divide.

But some of the most loving, successful relationships can thrive with big age gaps – but only when the two partners truly love, trust, and respect one another.

For the woman in this story, however, her age gap probably seems minimal, despite the sixteen years between them.

And that’s because her partner, over a decade older than her, still acts like he’s a teenager living with mommy.

Read on to find out how his ridiculous behavior is becoming more serious.

AITA for not waking my bf multiple times every night? I am a 26-year-old woman with a boyfriend who is 40. He and I watch tv nearly every night, and usually both of us doze off on the couch at some point. Every night it’s me waking up on the couch, and wanting to go to upstairs to bed. Of course I wake him up when I wake up, and say something like “ready to go upstairs?” But he is cranky and prone to falling BACK asleep every time I wake him up to tell him to come to bed.

And the situation just seems to be getting worse.

When this first started happening several months ago, I used to wait downstairs and shake him a few times, then I used to go upstairs to brush teeth then come back downstairs SEVERAL times until he finally followed me up. But I get tired of doing that as I am also tired.

At one point a few months when he didn’t wake up the two times I tried to wake him, I just stayed in bed rather than going back downstairs three plus times to force him to come to bed.

Let’s see what happened when he woke up on the couch.

He came upstairs maybe thirty minutes later, angry at me for “leaving him alone in the dark” downstairs. Mind you, this is his home. I tried to explain that it’s really frustrating that I have to get MY tired body out of bed several times on a nightly basis to try to wake him up.

So she tried to come up with some compromises.

He also has a hard time hearing, so it’s not like I can just yell down at him from the bedroom – I have to physically walk all the way downstairs each time I try and wake him.

I’ve tried suggesting we watch tv in bed to avoid this issue, because to him, I should just be inconveniencing myself to make sure HE doesn’t wake up alone on the couch. He doesn’t like to do that often though, because he likes to smoke and let his dogs out before bed, so he winds up on the couch either way while he does that.

But then, everything took a real turn for the worse.

While I’ve been dealing with this issue for awhile, last night was kind of a turning point for me. I woke up around 1am on the couch and shook him a bit until he opened his eyes. I told him two times that I was going to bed. I was super groggy and just not in the mood to baby him, so this time I just stayed in bed once I got all cozy. But I was anxious of what was to come. Then, about ten minutes later he came up all angry, saying “remember when I told you I don’t like being left on the couch?” and continued to berate me for him being asleep on the couch. I tried to explain myself AGAIN, and it got to a point that we were both heated, but he truly believed that I was in the wrong in this situation. I lost it – I started crying and told him I hated him and slept on the couch.

And she continued to try to explain that he was the problem.

I sent him a reddit thread of a similar situation, hoping he’d read it in the morning and see why it’s so frustrating from my point of view. He woke me up early this morning to take me home, and we didn’t speak at all. When he dropped me off he said he expects an apology from me and will wait to hear it. I apologized for saying I hated him and again tried to explain myself and asked if he read the Reddit thread. He said no, he doesn’t give a **** what Reddit says. So now I’m laying on my couch frustrated again, writing this. AITA?

It’s increasingly clear that this woman is dating a man-child, and an abusive one at that.

He is forty years old and should be responsible for getting himself to bed, he certainly shouldn’t need his girlfriend to continually wake him and encourage him to go sleep in his bed like a grown man.

And he certainly shouldn’t be berating her for putting her own sleep first. He is a walking red flag, and it’s important she sees it.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person explained exactly how manipulative and abusive the man’s behavior is.

While others encouraged her to get out.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged her to find a responsible adult who actually loves her.

This man is absolutely disgusting – he is taking advantage of his girlfriend and verbally abusing her to boot.

If she leaves him (and she should) she will find a good partner who loves her, and this guy’s horrible tendencies will be a stomach-churning part of her past.

And him? He will fester in his own lazy misery unless he grows up and takes responsibility for his own actions.

Frankly, he deserves to be alone.

