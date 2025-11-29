Her Future Mother-In-Law Wanted To Invite 100+ Guests To The Wedding, So Bride-To-Be Stood Her Ground And Upset Her Fiancé And Mother-In-Law

Wedding preparations can be extra challenging if future in-laws are trying to meddle with your plans.

This woman was planning a small, intimate ceremony with her fiancé.

However, his mother insisted on inviting everyone she knew.

Now, the bride-to-be is caught between respecting tradition and standing her ground.

aita for standing up to my fiance’s mom about our wedding guest list? I am getting married next year. My fiancé and I planned a small ceremony with about 50 people. His mom has been insisting we invite everyone she knows. Including distant relatives my fiancé hasn’t spoken to in years.

She kept implying I was selfish and ungrateful for wanting a small wedding. She even guilt-tripped my fiancé, saying I was trying to control everything. And that it is her right to invite as many people as she wants to her only son’s wedding. After months of hints and subtle negotiations, I finally took a stand and told her firmly that the wedding is our day. We can’t make it about her guest list because everything is very expensive these days. And catering for 100+ people is not possible for us.

She got extremely upset and started crying in front of the family. Now, she refuses to speak to me. My fiancé is furious with me, saying that I went too far and hurt his mom. And that I should’ve let him handle it. He’s now distant and stressed.

This is a huge problem because, in my South Asian background, standing up to elders like this can create long-term tension. But I just couldn’t let her take over the wedding completely. I feel like I did the right thing, but now, I’m being treated like the villain. With the wedding being just two months away, this is really stressing me out.

Your wedding, your rules.

