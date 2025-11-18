Husband Took His Son To A Football Game On The Weekend, But His Wife Got Upset When They Came Home And Didn’t Thank Her For Her Efforts
Some people expect gratitude when they exert an effort.
This man planned a weekend trip with his son and father to see their first professional football game.
It was his wife’s thoughtful idea, and everything went smoothly until they returned home.
However, her wife didn’t take it well when they went home without thanking her.
Read the full story below for all the details.
AITA for not making my son thank his step mother first thing when we got home?
My son (11) got to go to his first professional football game with myself and his grandfather.
The game was several hours away, so we made a weekend of it.
We got back just in time to shower and get ready for bed because school was tomorrow.
My wife of five years had the idea for us to go this weekend, and I organized everything from there with my dad.
This man got home and started to unpack their things.
Well, I get home, unpack, etc., and she’s just sitting quietly in our bedroom.
For context, she did some house projects and cleaning over the weekend, which I really appreciated and thought were amazing.
When I was telling her that on the way home, she started huffing about me being messy.
I’m not really messy, just not her level of clean.
His wife told him he’s being ungrateful.
She said I was ungrateful for what she did and then went radio silent.
So I asked her if she was going to talk to me at all since she barely said hi.
She then told me her feelings were hurt that I didn’t have my son come and tell her thank you for the weekend.
I said, “Oh, I’m sorry. I was focused on him getting to bed, but he does know it was originally your idea.”
Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong not to say anything to his son.
She started in on how it would have taken three seconds for him to do it.
She kept harping on him (and by extension, me) about not being grateful to her.
I had already told her thank you earlier in the day.
AITA for not making my son thank his stepmother first thing when we got home?
Let’s find out what others have to say about this.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
She’s acting like a child, says this one.
Here’s a similar insight from this person.
Lol. This one gives a sarcastic comment.
Finally, short and straightforward.
Gratitude should be expressed freely, not demanded.
