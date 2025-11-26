Man Was Set To Travel For The Holidays With His Wife And Daughter To Italy, But His Fear Of Flying Makes Him Consider Backing Out Of The Trip

Family vacations can create lifelong memories and bring people closer together.

However, this man is a nervous flyer.

Although he was set to take his family on a holiday trip to Italy, he’s not sure if he can fly.

Now, he is torn between facing his anxiety and disappointing his family by staying behind.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

WIBTA if I told my wife I can’t go to Italy? My wife, our 4-year-old daughter, and I are scheduled to travel to Italy from Canada for a holiday. This will be 2 weeks from now. My wife and I were supposed to go in 2020, but couldn’t because COVID hit. This is a trip she has been wanting to do forever.

This man is a nervous flyer.

I have always been a nervous flyer, and I thought it had gotten better, but it evidently hasn’t. The number of air crashes and incidents this year have made it worse for me. I’m super nervous about the flight. Especially since our child will be with us.

He’s thinking about backing out of the trip and just letting his wife travel alone.

I don’t know how I’m going to do it, so I’m thinking of telling my wife I can’t come. She can go with our daughter or even leave her here with me and go alone. I just don’t think I can do the flight. WIBTA if I did that?

