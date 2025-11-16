Mom Showed Her Teens The Water Bill To Teach Them Responsibility, But Her Friend Accused Her Of Making Them Anxious

Every parent wants to raise responsible kids, but not everyone agrees on how to do it.

One mom thought she was teaching her teens responsibility by walking them through the family’s monthly bills, but her friend worried she was doing more harm than good.

AITA for Showing my Kids the bills? My (48F) friend (45F) and I have kids around the same age — two teenagers each. Last time I spoke to her, it was before a party we were both going to.

She said her daughter was probably going to make her late because she was taking a long time in the shower.

I told her that my kids used to take long showers too, until we started showing them the water bill and (at least one of them) started taking shorter showers so it wouldn’t cost as much. Personally, I don’t see showing them as a bad thing, because sometimes they do need to see how much they’re costing us as parents.

My friend responded that I was making them “anxious.” I thought that was a bit of a leap, as I talk a lot about how much their clothes, food, and other wants cost — openly. My husband and I make a pretty good living too. So we started debating about it for a bit until we dropped it. AITA?

