Older Woman Was Shopping At The Local Mall, So When A Frazzled Man Shoved His Car Keys Into Her Hands Insisting She Was His Valet, It Left Her Speechless

It’s amazing how fast a normal day can turn bizarre.

One woman found that out when a stranger shoved car keys in her face and asked her to fetch his car.

The encounter left her baffled, and a little worried about who they let out on the road these days.

Mistaken for a car attendant at LLBean (I think) I was on a tight time schedule, so I was walking briskly as I entered the exterior door of the LLBean at our local mall.

I’m a 70ish gray-haired woman who looks my age, so I was taken aback when a somewhat older man thrust his car keys in my face and said, “Could you get my car and bring it to the door?” I jumped aside, mumbled something like, “I can’t, I’m in a hurry,” and kept going.

But now I’m wondering—did he really think I was a parking attendant, mistake me for a friend, or what? And in any case, with his cognitive issues, what the blankety-blank was he doing driving??

This guy really didn’t seem to be in the best headspace.

Maybe he did know she didn’t work there and just didn’t care.

This store doesn’t even have valet service!

If this guy really thought she was his valet, then maybe someone else should have been driving him home.

