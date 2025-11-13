Patient Went To The ER In Her Pajamas With An IV Still In Her Arm, But Another Woman Still Managed To Mistake Her For A Nurse And Yell For Help

Mistaken identity can happen in the strangest places, including in hospitals.

One woman learned that lesson the hard way when she was mistaken for a nurse while she was actually a patient herself.

Apparently, all it took was a pair of black pajamas and an unfortunate case of sympathetic eye contact.

Read on for the full story!

Not a Nurse I was recently in the ED and had gone to the hallway bathroom. When walking out of the bathroom, I made momentary, accidental eye contact with the patient in the room across the hallway intersection where the bathroom is.

Despite her clear status as a patient, this really confused the other woman.

I’m wearing pajamas, I have an IV in my arm (unhooked from the fluids but still chillin’ there), and my hair is in a beyond dirty bun. The patient begins yelling at me to take her to the bathroom and referring to me as “nurse.” Like, uhm, no—I’m just here sick too!

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this has happened.

I often get mistaken for an employee when out and about because I wear all black, and I thought it was because I usually wear corporate-appropriate clothes with makeup and clean hair. But apparently, even my black jammies make me look like I work there. 😂

Now this one is just plain ridiculous.

What did Reddit have to say?

In the patient’s slight defense, she probably wasn’t operating at the top of her game.

Scrubs definitely are one of the more comfortable uniforms out there.

Certain people tend to prey on empathy.

Did this patient fail to miss the huge IV sticking out of the “nurse’s” arm?

She might just have to wear a blinking neon sign that says “I don’t work here” to avoid any confusion.

It’s not her fault she somehow still looked put together while sick in the ER.

