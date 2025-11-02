Restaurant Worker Was Mistaken For An Employee At A Wine Tasting Room, So When An Entitled Man Ordered Him To “Watch His Car,” He Made Sure It Got A Ticket

It’s wild how some people think acting entitled makes them important.

How would you respond if a total stranger barked an order at you like you were their personal valet, even though you were just trying to enjoy your evening?

Would you correct them immediately? Or would you play along and teach them a lesson?

In the following story, one restaurant worker gets mistaken for an employee by an entitled guy at a wine tasting room.

Here’s how it all played out.

Wine and Illegal Parking Yesterday, I popped into one of the wine tasting rooms across the street from my work. For clarity, I do work in a restaurant, but I don’t have anything to do with the wine cellar. The manager of the cellar is “Nicole”, and she’s held a couple of staff parties at my restaurant, we’ve featured some wine from them, and we have a good relationship. Read into that: I hook her up when she comes to see me, and she gives me free wine. So I’ve stopped in here, it’s after work, I’m wearing jeans, a clean t-shirt I just changed into, and a hat that clearly says “OP’s Restaurant” on it. I’m standing at their counter with a couple of empty glasses in front of me, waiting for some red juice to fall into them.

It took a minute, but eventually he realized what the guy was up to.

A guy walks in the front door with his wife and a teenager in tow. He walks right up to me and says, “You watch my car.” I’m like what, who the, and what the? It kind of took me off guard. I didn’t know what he even meant. Watch your car? Huh? So I say, “Sorry, I’m not sure if you think I’m—“ but he puffs up his chest and cuts me off with, “Watch my car. It’s not that hard. Right there.” And he points out the front door. His car is in a spot marked as 15-minute parking only. Oh, okay. I get what you mean now. I understand that you’re an entitled *** who thinks some hourly employee should make sure you don’t get a ticket or towed.

He continued sipping his wine until the security car pulled up outside.

Cool, **** you. “On it, chief,” I tell him. He proceeds up to the counter and orders a flight—six wine tastings total, poured one at a time into the same glass. He and his wife share this as his kid looks bored on his phone. Nicole gives me some wine and rolls her eyes in the general direction of the guy, because she saw the whole thing. I sip the wine (new release!) and taste a few more. Half an hour later, I watch the security car pull up outside.

Here’s where it all fell apart for the entitled guy.

The driver is Walter (small tourist town, everyone knows everyone, dedicated security, parking ticket aficionado). I slip outside the door real quick as Walter is eyeing the guy’s car. I make eye contact, point at the car, and tap my wrist like I’m wearing a watch. Walter smiles, nods, and issues a ticket from his mechanical thingy, puts it on the windshield. I go back in, down the last of my glass, and tell Nicole to have a great night—loudly. The guy looks at me and says, “Where are you going?” I said, “Home. I don’t work here.” And left.

Too funny! No one likes dealing with dudes like that!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about what happened here.

Here’s someone who likes the story.

So true!

Such a classic response.

For this reader, it’s not an employee’s job to watch someone’s car.

He sure showed that guy!

Maybe next time, he won’t be so pushy and assume he knows everything.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.