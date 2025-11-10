Retail Worker Gets Chewed Out By Boss For Taking Initiative, So He Lets The Boxes In Storage Pile Up Until His Boss Takes Back His Stupid Demands

Lots of bosses ask for ridiculously stupid things and you kind of have to smile and nod.

But sometimes you can make things sensible again by showing your boss the stupidity of their demands.

See this example and enjoy.

Don’t touch anything unless I tell you – cool, I’ll just stand here then. I work part-time at a small retail store. On busy days I usually help unpack boxes and restock without being told just to keep things moving.

But there was no appreciation, it turned out.

But one shift, my manager snapped at me: “Don’t touch anything unless I specifically tell you. Got it?” Alright then. So I stood behind the counter while boxes piled up in the back. Customers asked where items were, and I smiled and said, “I’ll have to ask my manager – I wasn’t told I could move stock.”

Finally, the message gets across.

After about an hour of chaos, my manager stormed over and said, “Why isn’t anything getting done?” I just said, “I was waiting for you to tell me what to touch.” The rule disappeared after that shift.

Here is what folks are saying.

Bingo. Sad, but true.

They wan’t the power, but not the performance.

I agree. They’ll never learn or even try.

I hate that.

Hey, I’m a millennial! And you are probably right.

I wonder how much money this manager bleeds from this company.

