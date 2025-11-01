Shopper Browsing The Target Toy Department Was Mistaken For An Employee By An Angry Woman In A Scooter, And She Demanded To Know Where The Toy Cars Were

It’s funny how some people assume everyone in a store exists purely to help them.

So, what would you do if someone rolled up to you mid-shopping trip, demanded directions to a toy aisle, and got mad when you didn’t know the answer?

Would you try to help them? Or would you let them know you’re just another customer and walk away?

In the following story, one former retail worker finds themselves in this very situation and decides to walk away because they can.

Here’s how it all played out.

Where are the cars? In a previous life, I was a Target employee. But the lady in this story had no way of knowing that! On my lunch break, I decided to pop over to Target and browse a little. As I’m looking at the Disney Tsums (small pill-shaped plushies), I hear a familiar beep beep which at first I think is the sound of a Target scooter backing up. Instinctively, I move closer to the endcap to allow the scooter to pass. The scooter is not, however, backing up – it’s moving forward, and its occupant is a lady who is visibly infuriated.

A little confused, she gave her the wrong answer.

Lady: I’ve been waiting for you to notice me. Me: (yeah, lady, I bet your whole life is one big attention grab) Sorry? Lady: Where are the cars? Me: (stunned) Uh, the parking lot? Lady: (huffed) No, the toy cars. Where do you have toy cars?

It felt good to walk away with no repercussions.

Me: I don’t know. I don’t work here. Lady: (heavy sigh) Well, I can see that! Me: Great, then we agree that this isn’t my problem. And I walked away. All those years working retail when I couldn’t walk away – this one’s for my brothers and sisters still in the trenches.

Wow! That must’ve been the best feeling ever!

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about what she did here.

This person doesn’t like these types of situations.

For this reader, these stories teach them how to handle real-life situations.

Here’s someone waiting for their day to walk away.

According to this person, they would’ve helped her.

That’s what she gets! If the lady knew the person wasn’t an employee, why would she even bother?

