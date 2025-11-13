Shopper Was Mistaken For A Store Employee By An Elderly Woman, So He Helped Her Anyway And Got A Compliment That Made His Day

It’s amazing what people will assume when they see someone standing near a checkout counter.

One shopper was minding his own business when he was mistaken for a bagger by a polite elderly woman.

But the real surprise came when he agreed — just for the fun of it.

Read on for the full story.

Mistaken for bagger Two days ago, I was picking up a couple of things at the local market and speaking with the checker for a moment when a woman asked, “Young man, could you go ahead and bag my groceries since you aren’t busy?”

This immediately threw this shopper off guard.

Now, I’m a lot of things, but my head of gray hair suggests I’m not exactly young.

The shopper decided to do the right thing and oblige.

She was even more ancient than I, so I said, “Certainly, I’d be happy to help.” It was just a few things, and I winked at the checker that it was all fine. I asked her if she needed help getting them into her car. “That would be appreciated,” she said.

Finally, the older woman began to recognize her mistake.

On the way to her car, she seemed confused that I was carrying an extra bag with hers. I said, “Those are mine,” and the light came on in her head that I didn’t work there.

But there were no hard feelings.

She was a little embarrassed, but I told her she had me hooked when she referred to me as “young man.”

It was a mix-up, but at least it ended in a wholesome way.

Apparently flattery will get you everywhere!

What did Reddit make of this amusing story?

This commenter is charmed by this shopper’s act of kindness.

A lot of other rude characters on this subreddit could learn a thing or two from this woman.

Everyone loves a compliment.

Kindness often begets more kindness.

In the end, everyone walked away happy — and he even got a free confidence boost out of it!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.