Sister Flew Out Twice To Support Her Grieving Sibling, But After Weeks Of Being Treated Like An Emotional Crutch, She Has Finally Reached Her Breaking Point

AITA for not wanting my family to treat me as an emotional crutch for my sister? When my sister lost her husband earlier this year, I immediately flew down and stayed with her for 2 months to support her through it. I love her, and I have tried to be there in every way I can. More recently, she had to go somewhere for a few days and asked me to fly down and take care of her dog. It was supposed to be a four-day visit, but I am still here, and it’s now been over a month again, creeping up on two. It’s reached a point where I feel emotionally exhausted and honestly taken for granted.

She gets triggered easily, not just by me but also by our mother (they live separately). She’s especially reactive when it comes to my husband, who has done absolutely nothing to deserve it. He is thoughtful, gentle, and respectful, but she seems to take issue with almost anything he does. When I try to clarify that he meant no harm, she says the problem isn’t with him, it’s with me. That I take her for granted. When I was trying to work, as it’s really hard for me to focus sometimes, she threw a tantrum for not listening to her (which I was).

When I told my husband what she said, “That I treat her like an afterthought, he quietly said that he feels like I take him for granted whenever she is around. The difference is that he’d never yell at me for it – but she has. She still refuses to consider therapy, no matter how gently I bring it up. I have become her emotional crutch, expected to absorb everything, while putting my own life on hold. My family wants me to continue staying here, away from my husband. AITA?

