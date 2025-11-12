Student Is Just Trying To Live His Best Life, But His Roommate’s Constant Rule-Making Is Getting Overbearing (And A Little Creepy)

Living with a roommate can certainly take some adjustment.

You have to figure out how to work around one another, perhaps tolerating more mess or noise than you would like, all in the name of peace.

But toleration doesn’t seem to be in the vocabulary of the roommate of the guy in this story.

Read on to find out how his ‘rules’ started to take over this guy’s life.

AITA for “disrupting” my roommate’s studies by not following curfew he didn’t even set? I am nineteen and male, and have been living with my roommate (twenty and male, let’s call him V.) in his father’s condo since the start of our semester in university (so like, a little over two months). Yesterday, I was at practice with my band for a while and we wrapped up pretty late. On the way back to the condo, though, it started to rain and I didn’t bring an umbrella. I didn’t think much of it at first – so I thought, just stay in the nearest cafe and doomscroll till the rain stops. I usually don’t open my phone in the studio cause I don’t wanna waste our rented time, and when I did, I was shot by fifteen missed calls and messages from V.

I tried to call back, he didn’t pick up. I messaged him about the rain and he left me on seen. After thirty minutes of waiting, the rain got harder, so I ended up just going back to the condo and rawdogging the rain. When I got back, the first thing V said to me was, and I quote: “Go take a shower. We need to talk.” (Bro, what?) At this point I was already exhausted, so I did what he said.

After I got out my room he gave me a long lecture while passive-aggressively making me tea, saying how my unorganized schedule disrupted his studies. Mind you, this guy’s the type to stay in his room for an entire day just to review. I told him that he had never mentioned a curfew, but he said it was common courtesy to come home before dark. This was yesterday, and all day today he’s been ignoring me.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened, I’ll somehow mess up and he’ll lecture me while treating me like I can’t take care of myself. I honestly think he’s just using stuff like this to take out his frustration on me, since he barely even talks to me anyways. I don’t know though. Am I wrong for exercising my free will? AITA?

Wow, just because it’s his dad’s condo does not mean that this guy’s roommate gets to make all the rules.

And being home before dark? What does he think he is, his roommate’s mom?

He’s being totally unreasonable, and he needs a reality check.

There’s something super weird and creepy about the way this guy’s roommate is policing his behavior.

He’s in college and has free rein to do whatever he wants, within reason, on his own schedule.

So to have another student breathing down his neck all the time must feel quite caging.

Not to mention, it’s highly inappropriate – and super weird!

