Teachers Claim Certain Parking Spots As Their Own, But The Parking Lot Doesn’t Have Any Assigned Spots

If the parking lot where you work does not have assigned parking spots, that means parking is entirely first come first served.

If a coworker got mad at you for parking in a parking spot that they usually park in, how would you respond?

In this story, one elementary school teacher is in this exact situation, and she came up with a petty way to get revenge.

Read on, and see what happened!

AITA since I park in a different spot every day at work? “I work in an elementary school. A friend from another school got a job at ours a couple years ago and on her first day someone greeted her with, “You shouldn’t park in that spot.” There are no assigned spots and there are plenty!

What’s wrong with these people?

This year, she covered for another teacher for the first three days of school. The person she covered for never came to see her or thank her or give her any feedback.

Then months later they came to her to ask her to please not park in her spot! And this was a different person than the first one, but the same grade level. So now her feelings are hurt again and she won’t tell me who it was.

No, they’re taking action…

I’ve taken it upon myself to just park in a different spot every day. I’m not out to “get” any one person. I just want people to realize in my own quiet (passive aggressive?) way that nothing in life is certain and that not getting your chosen spot every morning isn’t the end of the world. I even mentioned my hobby to the principal and she just laughed. Yesterday a third woman on that same grade level (what is it with those guys) came to ask me to please not take her parking spot anymore. I just said, “I park in a different spot every day.”

These people are weird…

She said she knew that and I walked away. If she knew that then she knows I won’t be in her spot again, at least for a very long while. So why come to me? It’s not like I get to work super early or anything. I’m sure there are some folks who do who I’ll never “take their spot.” I don’t like that mean girl nonsense. Or is it just some OCD-like thing? Whatever it is, AITA for parking in a different spot at work every day?”

If the parking is first come first served, nobody really has a spot they can claim as their own.

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

You gotta love the pettiness!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.