Vacationer Was Keen To Secure A Cabana, And When Others Broke The Rules, She Seized Her Chance

There are plenty of amazing things about being on vacation, from soaking up the rays and swimming in the sea, to trying new food and experiencing new cultures.

But there are also a few things about being on vacation that truly suck. Namely: pickpockets, food poisoning, and (maybe the worst of all) the people who hog sun loungers and cabanas.

It’s a truly selfish and entitled act, to claim a space and then clear off – whether to the buffet or back to bed – safe in the knowledge that you can get to the pool whenever you please and have your space there waiting for you.

So when the woman in this story saw that other tourists were breaking the ‘no claiming cabanas’ rule, she was more than happy to point it out to management.

Read on to find out how this simple action was the catalyst for a huge fight with her friend.

AITA for being annoyed over a cabana? I am a 35-year-old woman, and I am currently on holiday at a resort with my friend (also female and 35), who I love dearly. At the hotel, there are a few coveted cabanas that are first come, first served. This morning I got up early and forewent breakfast, hoping to get one for us – but all were already “reserved” with towels. The pool manager came over and I asked him about it, because they have signs all over that if the cabana is unoccupied for more than thirty mins, they will remove your stuff so someone else can use it.

Let’s see what the pool manager had to say about this.

The manager tells me everyone came down at 6am, put down their towels and went back to bed. It was around 8am, so I asked him if that means they should be free now, because of the thirty minute rule. He agreed. and freed one up for us. I lay down, and when my friend joined me and I told her the story, we agreed that should someone come and try to claim it, we will show them the sign and point them to the manager.

But when the expected happened, it didn’t quite go to plan.

An hour later, a woman comes up and says we’re in her cabana. I told her that the manager freed it up for us because of the thirty minute rule, but she called the manager over, who told us we can switch to the next one which has also now been empty for three hours. The woman said no, her friend was reserving that one. I was a bit annoyed at that point and said again, well there’s a rule and I don’t think it’s fair we have to move.

And that was when her friend got involved.

My friend then chimed in and said it’s fine we will leave. I accepted, since I didn’t want to argue further. We packed our stuff and then my friend walked up to the woman and apologised. She says the manager said it was ok, but we’re really sorry, we didn’t know it was occupied. The woman said “it’s ok” and shot me a dirty look. My friend and I are now at a different spot with regular sun lounger and I’m trying to get back to regular happy holiday mood but I’m honestly hurt that she didn’t have my back.

But all this has put a dampener on things.

Now my friend says I am ruining our vacation by being so silent – and I get her point, but I’m trying really hard to not feel hurt. I feel like she cared more about that lady she will never see again not being mad at her than supporting me. And even though it shouldn’t matter, it feels like I am the angry black lady while my (white) friend is “the good one.” On the other hand I understand it’s stupid to be mad about a thing with a cabana. AITA?

This woman has been put in a really difficult position, since she and her friend had an agreement about how they would react if confronted – but when they were confronted, her friend backed down immediately.

If she had known she was going to do that she shouldn’t have agreed in the first place – or if it had been a spur-of-the-moment thing, the least her friend could have done was apologize to her.

But guilt-tripping her about ‘ruining the holiday’? That’s not a nice thing to do.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person thought that she shouldn’t have been treated the way she was.

While others blamed the pool manager for trying to make them move.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged her to open up to her friend about her hurt.

Let’s be real: the people who claim a cabana then go back to bed are the real villains here. Those people suck.

But for the woman in this story? Her friend should have had her back, and the pool manager – who agreed in the first place – should have stood up for her too.

She was actually abiding by the rules here, and yet it feels like she has been punished for it.

She’s done nothing wrong.

