Vendor Refused To Sell A Crochet Doll To A Girl For A Third Of Its Price, So The Girl’s Dad Rushed Over And Began A Tirade About The Vendor’s Business

Some people’s entitlement is just too much to handle.

This woman was selling her crochet dolls at a fair, when a girl tried to haggle with her. She refuse to sell the doll at a third of the price, so the girl’s dad started insulting her and her prices.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not giving a discount to a kid? I (26F) was vending at a local craft fair last weekend. I make little crochet dolls and accessories, and they’ve been pretty popular with my friends/acquaintances so I thought I’d try selling them for once and see if I liked it. I priced everything pretty cheaply all things considered, and I mostly just wanted to make enough to cover my table fee and maybe get a nice lunch after. I usually just give my stuff away, so my friends had to kind of push me to price things appropriately at all. I had a pretty straightforward display with all the prices on signs in front of the items. Around halfway through the day, a dad and his kid (around 8 maybe?) were lingering around my area of the craft fair and looking over. I’d seen them walk past my table and look a few times, but I didn’t want to be a pushy salesperson, so I just smiled and kept busy crocheting in my lap.

A little girl tried to haggle for one of this woman’s dolls.

After a while, the kid finally came up and asked for one of the dolls on display. I told her the price and she handed me a few bills that were maybe 1/3 of the price and said that was all she had. I was tempted to just let her have it, but there was a lot of time left at the fair to sell things to people at full price. And I thought it was kind of weird that her dad had seemingly told her to haggle with me that low when my prices are low already. So I just told her that sorry, it’s the price on the sign, and she got upset and said that she really wanted it. I told her the doll costs more than what she has and handed her the money back. She whined a bit and ran back to her dad.

The dad chimed in, too.

He came up and asked me if I was really not going to let a little girl have a doll and that my prices were ridiculous. I didn’t really know what to say, so I just kind of stared awkwardly for a moment before repeating that the prices are on the signs and apologizing again. He kind of grumbled that I was ridiculous again and him and his kid walked off. They kept passing by for like an hour after and glaring at me, and before the left the dad came up again and asked me if I ever made any sales with this kind of business practice. I didn’t want to argue with him anymore so I just kind of ignored him and smiled at someone else walking by. He stood there glaring at me for a really long minute and then just stomped off.

So now, she feels terrible for not giving the girl a discount.

I feel like a jerk because under normal circumstances, I do just give away my stuff. And if it had been closer to the end of the day, I might’ve been more open to haggling just to have less stuff to take home. But I didn’t like that the kid seemed to kind of expect I’d just give her my hard work for less without a reason, and, like… her dad could’ve forked over the rest of the money if he really wanted her to have the doll. At the same time though, I kind of priced things with the hope that anybody who really wanted something could probably afford it. And I wasn’t exactly out with the goal of making a ton of money, so I felt like I was being kind of inconsistent with telling her no on principle.

