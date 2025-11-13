Woman Had A Baby And Realized Her Husband Wasn’t The Man She Thought He Was, So Now She’s Wondering If Their Marriage Is Even Worth Saving

A surprise baby is always a blessing, no matter how difficult it can be, but it can also make you see your partner in a different light. If you didn’t like what you saw, would you try to fix your relationship, or end it?

In this story, a woman and her husband got pregnant after they were told that they couldn’t have kids.

They both accepted the baby, but the pressures of work, childcare, and financial struggles piled up.

Now, her husband feels trapped and frustrated about not being able to do things he used to enjoy, and she thinks he’s lazy.

Can this relationship be fixed?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for responding to my husband’s threat to leave with “alright, bye”? My husband (25M) and I (25F) had a massive argument. We’ve been together for 5 years and currently have a 2-year-old. To preface, we both told we wouldn’t be able to have kids, and somehow, it happened.

This woman gave her husband a choice to leave if he didn’t want to father their child.

Knowing this, I told him when I found out I was pregnant that if he wanted out, he could. I’d take full responsibility and wouldn’t ask him for any help or money, if he decided to back out now. He decided to stay. Here we are now, with a two-year-old just entering her tantrum years. He can’t handle it. He gets easily frustrated with her and wants to use his size to control her.

Her husband started feeling upset about a lot of things.

Now, if she’s hurting herself, I get the tight hug, right? He’s also upset that she prefers me. He’s upset he has to work 50 hours a week, and I work 20 part-time. I gave up my career when I had my daughter. We both agreed daycare wasn’t something we wanted to do. Not to mention, financially, we couldn’t make the numbers work.

Here’s more…

He’s upset he has to come home everyday after work, instead of going out with friends. He’s upset he doesn’t get to play video games anymore. He’s upset that the house is a mess, and I need his help doing laundry. He’s upset I don’t sleep with him anymore. He’s upset that we live at my parents’ house (again, financial reasons and they help with free childcare).

She takes care of their baby and handles everything in the house.

The only reason we even moved in with them was because he assured me his mom would be able to cover half the rent of a house. Mind you, she was homeless with her other 18-year-old son. Well, she didn’t and we got evicted. I handle literally everything in the house, and with our daughter. He gets to play with her and brings home a paycheck.

She feels like she married a loser who couldn’t help her with their child.

Anyways, I feel like I married a loser. And I’m disappointed because I didn’t see it before. Am I overthinking this? Does it really take men longer to figure their stuff out? Is it worth trying to save it? Am I just upset with my lack of boundaries?

