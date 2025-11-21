Woman Promised To Visit Her Family Every Christmas After Moving Away With Her Fiancé, But He Feels Alone And Abandoned Every Time She Flies Home

Balancing love and family can be one of the hardest parts of a relationship.

Would you feel guilty about leaving your spouse alone to visit your family for Christmas?

This woman loves to celebrate the holidays with her family back in her hometown

But her fiancé feels alone and abandoned whenever she flies home.

This often leads to a huge fight.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for going to my families Christmas My fiancé (46M) and I (32F) moved out to Colorado almost two years ago. I am from Minnesota and extremely close to my family. I really didn’t want to leave. After a lot of convincing, I agreed.

This woman is allowed to fly home whenever she wants to.

He has family out here he hasn’t been able to see much in the past 20 years or so. Part of the agreement was that I would be able to fly home whenever I wanted, no questions asked. He has a lot of trauma associated with the holidays. And he becomes increasingly depressed around this time every year.

However, her fiancé thinks she’s abandoning him and not caring about him at all.

Christmas is a huge deal to my mother, and it would absolutely crush her if I didn’t come home for the festivities. We usually plan it for the 26th of December, and I fly home New Year’s Day. Fiancé gets in a huge fight with me about it every year and makes me feel terrible about it starting in October. He says that I’m abandoning him at the worst time and that I do not care about him at all.

Now, she’s wondering if she indeed is a terrible and selfish person.

The guilt honestly crushes me for months out of the year. I’m wondering if he’s right and I am a terrible and selfish person for taking this much time to spend with my family. Should I accommodate his needs more? AITA?

Why doesn’t he join her and her family for Christmas?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

It’s not your job to fix his holiday trauma, says this person.

This person makes a valid point.

This user thinks what he was doing is manipulation.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, this person advises dumping him.

Love should feel like support, not guilt.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.