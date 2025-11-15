Woman Raised Concern About Her Neighbor’s Fence Placement Because It Encroaches On Her Property, So She Plans To Have A Survey Done

Property lines can become tense even between friendly neighbors.

This woman has a good relationship with her elderly neighbor.

She learned that her neighbor recently put up a fence between their properties.

She noticed the fence might be several feet on her property and plans to have a survey done to ensure her land is protected.

Her neighbor was surprised and frustrated by the request, leading to a potential conflict.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my neighbor if her new fence is on my property I’m going to ask she moves it. I have historically had a good relationship with my elderly neighbor. We have always been nothing but friendly with each other. We own hillside homes in Southern California. Each is worth about 1 million in today’s market.

This woman saw the new fence her neighbor had installed.

Last week, she told me she was going to fence her yard. Because she doesn’t like the high school kids down the street trespassing. I told her, “Go for it,” and that all I ask is she keep it on her property. This week, the fence was completed. She flagged me down in my driveway today and asked me what I thought of her new fence. I was honest with my concerns and let her know the contractor installed the fence several feet to the south of the sewer grates. Which I believe is several feet on my property.

Her neighbor put up the fence while she was at work, so she wasn’t able to really raise her concern then.

Per my title records, we split the easement. So I thought it should be placed on the north side of the sewer grate on her side. The fence was installed in one day, and all took place while I was at work. I had no time to pause it while they were building, or I would have said something. She kind of shrugged it off and told me she doesn’t think it’s placed wrong.

She informed her neighbor that she plans to schedule a land survey to confirm their property lines.

I told her due to the expense of land in our area, I would be scheduling a survey to confirm the fence is properly placed. I informed her if it was off by inches, it wouldn’t be a problem. But if it’s discovered it’s several feet on my property, I would ask it be moved. She seemed kind of surprised and irritated that I would request the fence be moved. She then asked if I would be willing to just live with it due to the expense.

She stood firm about not wanting to give her a piece of her land.

I informed her due to the small yard and the expense of land in our area, I don’t think that’s something I would be okay with. I kindly informed her I think she should have had a survey done prior to fence placement. If this was something she was concerned about. I don’t think I should donate land I pay for because of her error.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user makes a valid point.

Get that survey, says this one.

This person gives their honest opinion.

The fence company should have required a permit, says this one.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Respecting property lines is part of respecting your neighbor.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.