Woman Working In An Office Supply Store Went Shopping In A Bookstore On Her Break, And She Ended Up Getting Mistaken For An Employee

Some people assume too quickly without being aware of their surroundings.

This woman works as an office supply store employee who often shops during her breaks.

She visited a nearby bookstore wearing her uniform and apron, when a guy mistook her for a bookstore employee.

Before the situation became awkward, the stranger’s friend told him she didn’t work there.

Read the full story below for all the details.

“Dude, she doesn’t work here” I have a habit of going into neighboring stores on my breaks. So I’ve been mistaken as an employee many times. But this is my most recent encounter.

This woman works in an office supply store and wears an apron with the company logo on it.

My store (a big office supply store) has a dress code. Either a red or black shirt with jeans and a small earpiece headset. I work in the print department, so I get to have a fancy black apron. It has the store’s name in big white lettering on the front. These are just general context clues for customers to know that I do work at my store.

She decided to visit the next-door bookstore during her break.

Next door to us is a big-name bookstore, where they don’t really have a dress code. They were currently having a sale. After starting my 15-minute break, I decided to go see what books I could find. I was at a middle table that is directly in the main walkway of the store. I was just picking up books and seeing which I liked.

A guy walked up to her and asked her questions about a specific book.

This guy walked by with his friend and began to ask me questions regarding a certain book. Before I could even say a word, his friend spoke up, laughingly stating, “Dude, she doesn’t work here.” The first guy quickly noticed my outfit and apron and began to apologize profusely. Saying all he saw was the headset and just assumed I worked there.

She laughed and said it wasn’t a problem.

I was laughing, too, and said it was no problem. It happens more than you think. With his friend still laughing, the two men walked away. I hope they found someone who did, in fact, work there.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

The headset tricks people, says this one.

This one couldn’t quite understand.

Here’s someone who can relate.

Lol. And finally, this one gives a fairy tale ending.

Attention to detail is an important skill to have.