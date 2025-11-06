Woman’s Dream Apartment Just Opened Up, But Even Though She’s Excited To Sign The Lease, She’s Considering Giving It Up To Continue Living With Her Mom

Whether it happens in your teens or much later in life, moving out of the family home and into a house and life of your own is an exciting prospect.

And it’s no different for the woman in this story, who at the age of thirty is finally about to secure her dream apartment.

That is, unless her mother sabotages things.

Read on to find out what happened when she announced her intention to move.

AITA for moving out when I know my mom is financially stressed? I am a 30-year-old woman, and I have lived with my mom and brother my whole life. I have a good full time job and a great salary; I’ve always just lived at home out of convenience (my mom looks after my pets when I go on vacation) and because my mom guilts me anytime I mention moving out. I started looking for a place to rent around April of this year but put off the search after my mom got injured at her job and had to stop working and my grandpa passed away.

But now, the time has come to move out.

I have been on the waitlist for a really nice apartment complex in my area (top rated property management company where I live; two beds, two baths, and a private patio – plus they will allow my 2 dogs and 1 cat). Last week they contacted me to let me know I was next up for an available unit, and I could sign the lease this coming week. I immediately told them yes and texted my mom in excitement.

Read on to find out how her mom reacted.

Needless to say she’s mad. Like literally isn’t speaking to me. I should say that she is currently waiting for a settlement from worker’s comp for her injury and has been advised by doctors that she needs to apply for disability. She has zero income at the moment, and is not able to look for another job because of her injury. My brother is on a fixed income as well. I have every intention of continuing to pay the bills I already pay (Starlink internet, water, and phone) until my mom either gets her settlement or starts receiving disability – but she doesn’t know this is my plan because she immediately started giving me the cold shoulder rather than talk to me.

And all this has left the woman feeling conflicted.

Should I wait to move out until she gets her settlement or disability? If I wait to move out it’s unlikely I’ll be able to find a unit as nice as the one currently available for me. The units with this property management company never stay available for long, especially in the complex I’m on the waitlist for. My lease signing is scheduled for Wednesday, and I have no clue what I’m going to do. AITA?

Let’s get one thing clear: this woman is not the parent, her mother is.

And as such, she deserves to go out and live her own life, without the burden of supporting her mother – financially and emotionally.

The fact that her mom got mad instead of being excited for her daughter says everything about the kind of person she is.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

