A Bank Employee Got Grief From A Manager About Including Morning Security Checks On Their Timesheet, So They Stopped Helping Her Out With Them

I’ve said it before and it’s time to say it again…

Don’t work for free!

Because, at the end of the day, someone is taking advantage of you.

This bank employee finally realized that and they told Reddit users about how they handled their situation.

Take a look!

You said work doesn’t start until 8:15 am… “Work for a bank chain and we have opening procedures where two cars follow each other to do a drive around before someone walks inside and gives an “all clear”. My manager like to start the drive around the building at 8:04 am. She told me to stop editing my time sheet since we don’t start until 8:15 am. So the next few days she starts the drive around the building stopping every few seconds waiting for me to follow her. She calls me. “Let’s do the opening procedure, follow me”.

Well, that’s not gonna work.

I say “I was told not to clock in until work starts at 8:15 am so I will be waiting until then”. She hasn’t asked me to do opening procedures in 2 weeks. I sit and wait in my car until 8:15 am on the dot. Oh and I’m taking all the overtime every time she makes me stay later than my scheduled time to take care of operations. #rollinginthedough.”

They weren’t about to work for free!

