A Customer Had A Clever Way To Pay Off A Loan At Their Bank, But It Took A While To Get It Figured Out Because An Employee Wasn’t Buying It

Some people need a bit of a nudge when it comes to a creative plan.

They don’t quite see it at first and you have to push until they see the light…

Or until someone else steps in who knows how to listen to reason.

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit when a customer came up with a unique way to pay off a loan.

Loan payoff – early payoff penalty avoidance. “I took a loan out some years ago. It had an early payoff penalty of a percentage of the payoff but no penalty for paying more than the regular payment. I didn’t like that provision but the guy who helped me with the loan said just to pay it down to one dollar, then pay it off. The penalty world be less than a dollar. So I get some money after a while and go in to pay. I tell them I want to pay the loan down to $1 then pay the loan off. The guy works up the papers as if I’m paying it all off and he includes the penalty.

Come on, man…

I explain again what I want to do. He explains the penalty again. I say I’ll be happy to pay the penalty on the $1. He says I can’t do that… There’s a penalty of <much higher amount>. We go around and around and they pretend not to understand. Finally a supervisor comes. He totally understands and basically stops with the games.

They took care of it.

I said not to worry, I’d never have taken the loan without the reduced penalty payoff option so they got more interest out of me then if I declined the loan in the beginning. I pay the fraction of a dollar penalty and loan was satisfied.”

Sometimes, you gotta get crafty when it comes to dealing with bank employees.

