A TikTokker Said That Having Tattoos Makes It Harder For AI Likenesses To Be Made Of Her And Other Tattooed People

Artificial intelligence is getting pretty creepy, friends…

You know it and I know it!

But there still might be some hope out there for folks who don’t want to have AI created a likeness of them.

A TikTokker named Ashleigh said that having tattoos might be the answer to keep your identity protected.

Ashleigh said, “Something I don’t see people talking about enough when it comes to AI is how having tattoos helps prevent people from making a successful AI twin of you.”

The TikTokker added that some AI generators have tried to give her a half-sleeve of ink on her arms, but it doesn’t look good.

Ashleigh said, “The detail of it is such a dead giveaway that it is not me.”

She added that she thinks this is “a fun benefit of having a tattoo.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a story.

And this viewer spoke up.

This video made you want to go get a new tattoo, didn’t it?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!