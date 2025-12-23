Delivery Driver Caught A Kid Paying With His Mom’s Last $100, So He Spoke Up And Made Sure The Family Had Enough To Afford Groceries That Week

Pizza delivery drivers know that tips vary widely from person to person.

So when a kid tried to hand him a $100 tip in exchange for a small pizza, the driver knew he had to do the right thing, no matter how appealing that huge tip looked.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Kid tries to give me $100 for a Personal Pizza I’ve been delivering for about 3 weeks now, and tips are either really bad or pretty good. I go to the door and a kid answers, and his mom is in the back.

This kid is pretty happy to have the responsibility of paying for the pizza, but in his excitement, he makes a big mix up.

I tell him his total, and I’m pretty sure he was just happy to pay for something because, without hesitation, he hands me a $100 bill, claps, and runs to his mom to tell her he paid, then runs back. I don’t notice it is $100 and thought it was $10, so I walk back to my car and see the bill he gave me has that blue line and gold 100 on it.

Guilt soon begins to eat at the driver, so he decides he needs to do the right thing.

At that point I got really happy, but realized that I felt guilty if I left. I go back and the mom answers and looks really confused. I show her the bill and say the little boy gave it to me. She called his name, and he said he got it from her purse.

It turns out, this family needed that money a lot more than he did.

She told me she was so glad that I gave it back and that it was supposed to be for their groceries that week. In the end I got a $3 tip, but at that point I didn’t mind since I just saved a family from going hungry for a couple days.

Now here’s a delivery driver with integrity.

What did Reddit make of this story?

Sometimes it’s hard to say no to some extra cash, but doing the right thing is worth it.

If the driver chose to pocket the money, it may have come back to bite him.

It’s important to follow your gut when something doesn’t feel right.

Bad tipping isn’t always born out of malice.

This story just goes to show that if a tip sounds too good to be true, sometimes it is.

But doing the right thing is often its own form of payment.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.