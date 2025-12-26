Employee Sits On The Floor In Her Private Office To Ease Chronic Pain, But Her Boss Claims It Violates Company Policy And Tells Her To File An HR Accommodation Request

Sometimes, work rules feel less about safety and more about control.

So, what would you do if sitting on the floor in your own private office helped manage chronic pain, but your boss suddenly told you it was against company policy?

Would you agree not to do it again? Or would you push back because you fail to see the big deal?

In the following story, one employee finds herself in this exact scenario and wants some outside perspective.

Here’s the full story.

Boss says it’s unprofessional to sit on the floor in my private office… Am I crazy? I have a private office and back pain from endometriosis. Maybe once or twice a week, at the end of the day, I’ll sit on the floor instead of my chair while working to ease the stress on my back. Today, my boss called me into her office to say I’m required to sit at my desk because it’s company policy not to sit on the floor.

Apparently, someone told the boss it was a ‘rule.’

I asked if she could show me in our company rulebook where it says that. She responds that it’s not in there, but she’s been told it’s a rule. I asked who told her that. Had she talked to HR? She responds that it’s just a general best practice, and if I want to do it in the future, I need to submit an accommodation form to HR.

Now, she wonders if this is actually that big of an issue.

I told her it felt like she was discriminating against me. She said she was sorry I felt that way. Am I wrong? Is this that big of an issue?

Eek! This shouldn’t matter to her boss at all.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit suggest she handle it.

This person can’t get over the audacity of people.

According to this comment, if it’s not in the handbook, it’s not a rule.

Here’s someone who thinks she should start an email chain.

This person works in HR and doesn’t see why it’s a problem.

This should not be a problem.

If she handles customers, then it’s not good, but she said she has a “private office.”

