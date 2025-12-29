Woman Arranged A Specific Time For Her Former Partner To Pick Up His Birthday Gift, But Then He Claimed She “Ruined His Birthday” When He Never Confirmed The Plan

Some people expect effort from you that they don’t even put in themselves.

So, what would you do if you tried to hand off a birthday gift to someone you weren’t even with anymore, told them exactly where to meet you, and then heard nothing back at all?

Would you show up anyway? Or would you assume they weren’t interested?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact scenario and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not showing up to the meet-up I planned so he could get his birthday gift, because he never even confirmed he was coming? We had already gone our separate ways, but I still wanted to do the decent thing and give him his birthday present. I told him the exact time and place to pick it up. I sent the message, waited… and got nothing. No “ok,” no “I’ll come,” not even a reaction within two days. The day came, and since he hadn’t replied at all, I assumed he didn’t care enough to show up. So I stayed home.

Apparently, he did show up.

Later, I found out he did come, even though he was late, and waited for me about 20 minutes. He never messaged me beforehand, never said he was on his way, absolutely nothing. Now he’s telling me I “ruined his birthday” and that I’m a ***** because I wasn’t magically waiting there like a mind reader. From my point of view, if someone wants their gift, the bare minimum is to confirm the plan. But now he’s acting like I committed some huge crime. AITA?

Eek! This guy sounds like something else.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what he did here.

This person’s glad she broke up with him.

According to this comment, she’s dragging it out too far.

Here’s someone who thinks she’s not treating herself right.

Great response.

He did this to himself, so she should not feel bad at all.

